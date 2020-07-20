General News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: pulse.com.gh

Statistics show that govt’s coronavirus response strategy hasn’t failed – Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Minister of Information

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said that claims that the government’s COVID-19 response strategy has failed are not true.



At a press conference held today, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said the statistics show the successes that have been chalked from the measures put in place by the government to contain the virus.



“This year is an election year, there is a lot of politics in the atmosphere so you will find some persons deliberately seeking to contort the analysis of the data, seeking to claim that the COVID-19 response is a failure but the devil is in the details. If you look at the detail of the numbers that are coming out, you can clearly tell the successes that are coming out.”



Mr Oppong Nkrumah added that even though Ghana had recorded significant strides in the fight against COVID-19, Ghanaians must continue to adhere to the safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.



“What we need to reiterate is that people should not take solace in improving numbers to be reckless. We need to maintain our vigilance so that we can continue our proven track record.”



The government introduced some measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 after the first two cases were detected in Ghana.



These measures include the closure of borders, compulsory wearing of masks, restrictions on public gatherings, and many more.



In June, the government outlined safety measures for corporate institutions to control the spread of the virus at workplaces since data showed that most of the new COVID-19 cases at the time were from corporate organisations.



The enhanced protocols included the restriction of employees with mild coughs and cold from the workplace, rotation of employees, and a reduction in internal meetings.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.