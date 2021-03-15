General News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

State withdraws charges against EFL's Ernesto Yeboah over Black Lives Matter vigil

Ernesto Yeboah is leader of the Economic Fighters League

Charges that were leveled against the leader of the Economic Fighters League, Ernesto Yeboah, by the State, have been withdrawn.



This was after the Accra Circuit Court 10 discharged outspoken campaigner for the national economic liberation, Ernesto Yeboah, on charges of breach of the public order law.



On June 1, 2020, Ernesto Yeboah was arrested and charged with breaching the public order act over a vigil they held in honour of George Floyd, a 46-year-old American who was killed under bizarre circumstances by Minnesota Police.



All over the world, vigils and the like were held in commiseration with this incident, including condemnations from governments such as Ghana’s, speaking against the ills of racist-induced police brutality that have continued to happen across especially America.



The global action, dubbed Black Lives Matter, attracted actions from groups such as the Economic Fighters League who organized a vigil at the Black Star Square.



The vigil was eventually disrupted by police on the night, accusing the Movement of non-compliance with provisions of the Public Order Act which require police notification prior to such gatherings.



The Movement however insisted that it had served the police with the required prior notification but the police said that notification had at the time not reached it.



But on Monday, March 15, 2021, Chief Inspector, Emmanuel Haligah, told the court that the State was no longer interested in pursuing the charges, reports citinewsroom.com.



Though reasons were not immediately assigned for the State’s sudden move after 9 months of prosecution, the court went ahead to strike out the case as prayed by the State.



There were however indications that there was mounting pressure on the State against the prosecution from several “Black Lives Matter” campaigners but it is unclear if the mounting international pressure is what necessitated this new move from the State.