State prosecutors withdraw bullion van robberies case

General News of Friday, 9 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Accra circuit court has discharged six policemen involved in the bullion van robberies in Accra.



According to the court, the state prosecutors handling the case have withdrawn the case.



Graphic.com.gh reports that this decision comes months after the prosecution was unable to file witness statements in compliance with the law needed to continue with the hearing of the case.



The judge, Patricia Amposah reported that the withdrawal was the decision of the prosecution due to frustration by the representatives of the accused persons.



The then-accused persons, Constable Affisu, Yaro Ibrahim, Constable Richard Boadu, Constable Rabiu Jambedu, Constable Albert Ofosu and Razak Alhassan, were first remanded on March 9, this year, when they made their first appearance in court.



Ibrahim and Ofosu were charged with an attempt to commit robbery while Affisu, Boadu, Jamedu and Alhassan were charged with abetment.



On March 7, the police revealed that two policemen are the brains behind some of the multiple robbery attacks on bullion vans in Greater Accra.



After several appearances in court, the suspects were denied bail.



The presiding judge, Mrs Amponsah, for want of evidence on July 13, this year, threatened to strick out the case and directed that a copy of the order be submitted to the Attorney General's office.



