General News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

State of the Nation Address slated for Tuesday; budget presentation on March 12

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to deliver his first State of the Nation Address in his second term on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.



Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin who announced this on the first sitting of the House after resuming from its three-week COVID-19 shutdown stated that, one of the immediate parliamentary businesses is to receive the President for the presentation next Tuesday.



“The House will be privileged to receive the President who is obligated to deliver the State of the Nation Address. His Excellency has given an indication to me that he is ready to do the obligation on Tuesday 9th March 2021”, the Right Honourable Speaker indicated.



President Akufo-Addo’s address will be an overview of plans for his second term in office having won the 2020 general elections.



It is expected to cover areas of national development including, security, economy, agriculture, environment, education, and particularly health due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the roll-out of the country’s vaccination exercise.



Meanwhile, the Speaker also touched on arrangements for the presentation of the annual Budget Statement and Economic Policy of government in accordance with Article 179 of the Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).



The budget, he said will be laid in Parliament on Friday, March 12, 2021, on behalf of the President.



“In accordance with Article 179 of the constitution, his excellency has given further indication his horse is prepared to present and lay before this house the Budget 2021 on Friday 12 March for consideration and approval”, the Speaker said.



