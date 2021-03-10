General News of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘State of comatose’ is our true state as a nation – NDC MP jabs

Eric Opoku is MP for Asunafo South

Asunafo South Member of Parliament, Eric Opoku, has said contrary to assessment by the president, Ghana’s true state of the nation was a ‘state of comatose.’



The MP was contributing to the debate on Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address, SoNA, as delivered before parliament on March 9.



According to him, the claim by Akufo-Addo that his government was a good manager of the economy and protector of the public purse needed to be strictly interrogated with facts and reality on the ground.



After reading the said quote by the president, the MP added: “Mr Speaker, it is the duty of this house to critically interrogate this statement whether indeed the president and his team are good managers of the economy and whether or not they are good protectors of the public debt.”



He continued: “Mr Speaker, in all sincerity the true state of the nation Ghana now is that Ghana is in a state of comatose where hopelessness, wretchedness, insecurity, and despondency are the facial expressions of many Ghanaians.



“Mr Speaker, there is extreme polarization with accentuated poverty among Ghanaians in Ghana. In fact in the last four years, the Nana Addo government has plundered this nation into a quandary.”



He presented figures purportedly from the Bank of Ghana, which showed that under the Akufo-Addo one administration, Ghana had added about 165 billion Ghana cedis to the public debt stock, which stock he said currently stood at 286.9 billion cedis.



The issue of public debt stock was one key area that the minority berated the president for being silent on during his address.