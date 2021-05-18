State neglect of police officers leads to corruption – Peter Lanchene Toobu

Regional News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Retired Ghanaian Police Officer and Member of Parliament for the Wa Constituency, Peter Lanchene Toob, has indicated that the neglect of retired police officers by the service and the state is a major influencer of corruption amongst active officers.



To him, evidence of a comfortable retirement is enough motivation for police officers in active service to do their work diligently without favour or fear of being compromised.



“When active police officers know they will have a peaceful retirement with all their due given to them, we will not jump to corruption or theft when in active service”, he stated.



But when an officer goes on voluntary or compulsory retirement and is abandoned or the state shows very little concern for them, those in active service ask if they will also suffer the same fate when they retire. With this at the back of their minds, they do all they can, even through illegal means to ensure they retire comfortably”.



On his accord, the law stipulates a police officer receives 60 percent or a full consolidated amount per month upon retirement (voluntary or compulsory) depending on rank and believes it is sad for a retired police officer to chase authorities for their entitlements.



“The law demands retired police officers must be paid from the consolidated fund. But now you want us to go chase somebody for our money? Why do I have to fight for what is legally mine? If the system is working, I don’t need to write a petition and move to radio stations to chase after what is legally mine. The system should be working and I don’t understand why this is happening”, he told Samuel Eshun of the Happy Morning Show.



The Retired Superintendent of Police made this comment after it emerged that a number of police officers who voluntarily retired from active service have only received gratuities from the government and no pension pay.



Regardless of having petitioned the IGP and Controller and Accountant-General’s department seeking clarification as to why they have not received their pension pay since retirement, the group has not received any feedback.



Peter believes the refusal of the various institutions to heed these calls will only destroy the morale of servicemen. “If the police officer sees his retired colleague or parent suffering during retirement, he or she will advise himself or herself and use any means possible to live comfortably when they get to the same stage”.



“Let the system work because if the system is responsible for police officers when you retire, you will also be more responsible to the state in active service”, he reiterated.