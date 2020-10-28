General News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

State Housing promises 1 district 1 housing project

Kwabena Ampofo Appiah, Managing Director of State Housing Company

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the State Housing Company (SHC), Kwabena Ampofo Appiah has revealed that his outfit is set to construct housing projects in every district in the country.



He noted that this is amongst the government’s plan to reduce and ultimately resolve the housing deficit in the country.



Speaking to Happy 98.9 FM’s Afrifa-Mensa, host of the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show, Kwabena Ampofo Appiah said, “We are going to start a housing project in every district.

The project has been nicknamed one district one housing project”.



The State Housing CEO, however, motioned that not all districts will benefit from this policy. “There are some districts which don’t need the housing projects but all the ones which need these projects will get them”.



According to him, just like when the NPP shamed critics with its free SHS policy, it will once again shame them with its I district 1 housing project.



On his authority, these state interventions are very affordable as compared to what is offered for sale on the open market.

“Our estates are very affordable as compared to what is on the open market. We also have a mortgage system for all who want to be house owners”.



The State Housing Company Limited (SHC) was established originally as the Gold Coast Housing Corporation in 1956 under the Gold Coast Housing Corporation Ordinance 1955 (No.31).



In 1965, the name of the Corporation was changed to the State Housing Corporation (SHC) and mandated to “increase the availability of dwelling houses in Ghana.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.