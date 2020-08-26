General News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

State Housing efficient now - Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has said that State Housing is being run more efficiently despite the fact that it has limited resources it is working with.



In an exclusive interview on Peace FM's Kokrokoo morning show hosted by Kwame Sefa Kayi on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, the Vice President indicated that the management of State Housing Company has done a yeoman's job in running the outfit efficiently.



"So far, they've done very well, State Housing, without any borrowing. They've done a lot of work, and a bit more capital could see them delivering more. It is amazing how efficient they have run the outfit now" the Vice President said to Sefa Kayi.



In his belief, if State Housing Company is adequately funded, a lot more could be achieved.



"They can build more houses, affordable ones, if we give them more" he stressed.



The Vice President said that so far whatever monies State Housing Company is using are internally generated.



It is upon the above that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia believes that if more monies are given to S.H.C, a lot more would be achieved.





