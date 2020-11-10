Politics of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Source: My News GH

Start shredding corruption evidence and prepare handing over notes – 'Mosquito' to NPP

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of NDC

General Secretary for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr Asiedu Nketiah has asked the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to start preparing their handing over notes with immediate effect.



According to him, while at it, they should make sure they do not bury evidence of their corrupt activities by discarding them because the NDC will investigate every penny the NPP has spent since coming to power.



“If you are close Nana Akufo-Addo tell him to start preparing his handing over notes. Tell the NPP that they should destroy every evidence of corruption.” He said at a mini-rally of the party in Wenchi in the Bono Region covered by MyNewsGh.com



General Mosquito as he is popularly referred to by colleagues, said just like the NPP likened their 2016 victory to that of Donald Trump, they will be shown the exit like the Americans have done.



“Tell the NPP that like they celebrated the victory of Trump in 2016, they should know that they will taste defeat this year that Trump has been shown the exit.”

