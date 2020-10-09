General News of Friday, 9 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Start preparing your handing over notes - Sam George to Akufo-Addo

Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has tasked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to start preparing his handing over notes ahead of the December 7 polls.



According to the MP, Akufo-Addo has failed Ghanaians, for which reason why they are yearning for the return of former President John Dramani Mahama.



Addressing party supporters after filing his nomination at the EC district office on October 8, Sam George assured John Mahama of 50,000 votes from the Ningo-Prampram constituency in December polls.





“…President Akudo-Addo should begin his handing over notes because president Mahama is coming and he is coming back to redeem this country. He is coming to take over this country from shackles of oppression under Akufo-Addo. The rescue mission is on and on December 7 we will deliver that rescue mission,” he advised.



Sam George says with the increased unemployment rate and the abandoning of the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project, he is convinced the people of Ningo Prampram will vote against the ruling government.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.