General News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: StarTimes Ghana

StarTimes unveils new Digital satellite Decoder

Digital TV operator StarTimes has unveiled a brand new fashionable, HD satellite decoder onto the Ghanaian market.



The latest addition has been enhanced with the newest technology and special features.



StarTimes’ new digital satellite decoder, beautifully designed with top-notch HD quality with inbuilt strong anti-interference, comes with very low power consumption of only 4 watts.



The new decoder has a PVR function through the USB port which enables you to record your favorite programs and play them back. It can serve as a backup charger for mobile phones.



It also has a dual core CPU, offering you double visual effect in order to have a better hardware and software experience.



The remote control is modified enough to give the user a friendly feel. You are able to access the Help and Guide button directly from the remote control.



To make things much easier, StarTimes has introduced an interactive e-shopping platform, StarTimes GO where customers can purchase their StarTimes new digital satellite decoder with dish, cable and LNB plus one month free super bouquet subscription for only GHC 140 from the e-shopping platform.



StarTimes GO offers access to top-touch shopping experience, through integrated services available via TV, Online and Phone-call.



With the slogan “Better Life, Let’s GO”, the program has a TV host highlighting the feature, quality, usage of each StarTimes product including decoder and its accessories for the customer to know the specific information without necessarily having physical contact with salesperson.



From picking to ordering to receiving the goods, the client does not need to leave home at all. The StarTimes Ghana customer service representatives will reach out to you after receiving your order and make arrangements for a swift delivery to your home, which will be arranged through the 3 level marketing system built by StarTimes.



The OTT platform StarTimes ON can also help you pick and order product safely. The payment can be made online via StarTimes ON and MTN Mobile Money.

