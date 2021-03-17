General News of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Source: StarTimes Ghana

StarTimes slashes price on its Digital satellite Decoder

StarTimes has reduced prices of its decoders

Digital TV operator StarTimes has cut down the price on its fashionable, HD satellite decoder on the Ghanaian market.



The price slash will see StarTimes’ digital satellite decoder with dish, cable and LNB plus one month free super bouquet subscription drop from GHC 170 to GHC 150 to ease pressure on the pocket of customers.



StarTimes’ digital satellite decoder, beautifully designed with top-notch HD quality with inbuilt strong anti-interference, comes with very low power consumption of only 4 watts.



The decoder, which has a PVR function through the USB port that enables you to record your favorite programs and play them back anytime.



With the latest price reduction, StarTimes is making it not only affordable but convenient for non-customers to join the most affordable Pay-Tv service provider on the continent, enriched with premium entertainment.



With affordability as its hallmark, StarTimes still maintains the most affordable subscription rates from as low as GHC 20 for the Nova Bouquet, GHC 45 for Smart Bouquet & GHC 75 for the Super Bouquet which offers you over 100+ satellite channels.



StarTimes serves the World’s Football on its sports packages which includes, the Ghana Premier League, Bundesliga, Europa League, LaLiga, Copa Del Rey, Coppa Italia, EFL, Dutch Eredivise, MLS, NBA and many more.



StarTimes provides quality entertainment for the entire family as kids are treated to the best of cartoons and educational content as well as non-stop movies and Novela for the women plus many more news channels and documentaries.

The StarTimes satellite decoder enables users to connect as many as three mobile devices to the OTT platform StarTimes ON to enjoy entertainment on the go.