Stanley Mensah swerves police after being granted bail for fraud

Ghanaian-born British soldier, Stanley Mensah Kodia

Ghanaian-born British soldier, Stanley Mensah Kodia widely known as KOD who was recently arrested by the Property Fraud Unit of the Ghana Police Service failed to report after being granted bail.



Police investigators reveal that suspect was expected to have reported on Friday, January 15, 2020 but declined with the excuse that he was unwell and suspected it could be coronavirus.



He was however seen on a Facebook live streaming and speaking to the issue despite sending messages to the police he was at a health facility responding to treatment.



KOD was picked up on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, by police investigators after an official complaint was lodged at the unit by a businessman and an Estate Developer against him and his father.



According to the facts of the case, the suspect and his father one Nii Okpoti Kodua in November 2015 sold 20 plots of land to the complainant at Oyarifa Gravel Pit in the Greater Accra Region.



The complainant is said to have walled the plots of land with the intention of developing them but was left in shock when he visited the area recently only to observe that the lands have encroached and resold.



A fence gate on the walled plots of land was also pulled down and several gates fixed and demarcated of which the secured lands were being developed by new owners.



An official complaint was therefore lodged with the police leading to the arrest of the suspect who is alleged to have played a key role in the entire transaction.