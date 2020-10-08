Regional News of Thursday, 8 October 2020

Standard preventive coronavirus protocols sustains KIA's attractiveness - Minister

Mr. Joseph Kofi Adda, is the Minister of Aviation

Standard COVID-19 prevention protocols observed by the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), has sustained the attractiveness of the airport even in the wake of the pandemic.



Mr. Joseph Kofi Adda, Minister of Aviation, said this on Tuesday in Accra, when Qatar Airways launched its flight operations into the country, with a Boeng 787 aircraft.



"This coming in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, is an indication of the preparedness of the KIA, with regards to laid protocols on the prevention of the spread of COVID-19," he said.



Mr. Adda also noted that the gesture and others of its kind, also signalled a positive response to an economy that was growing in the right direction and as a result, was worth investing into.



He gave the assurance that the airline's management would see Ghana as a convenient place to do business, and said there were a number of other investment potentials that they could explore, to the mutual benefit of the two countries.



Mr. Charles Owiredu, Deputy Minister, Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, recalled that earlier on in the year 2017, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, led a delegation to Qatar during which a memorandum of understanding to foster bilateral corporation between the two countries was signed.



He said the launch was thus fruition of that initiative, adding, "the government would give Qatar Airways all the support it needs to succeed".



Mr. Yoofi Grant, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Investment Promotion Council (GIPC), described the event as a milestone in the history of the two countries, adding that it served as a door opener for further cooperation between the two countries.



The GIPC CEO said he was of the firm believe that Qatar Airways would soon become one of the leading airlines in the country.

