Stand firm, we are with you - Prof. Smart Sarpong tells IGP

General News of Thursday, 13 July 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Professor Smart Sarpong, a Senior Research Fellow of the Kumasi Technical University, has urged the Inspector General of Police on to continue his good works and not get distracted in executing his duties.



Professor Smart Sarpong assured the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, of absolute support and commitment of the masses to him, believing he is on the right track and nothing should cause him to veer off course.



He gave this assurance to the Police Chief as he discussed a leaked audio recording where a former Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party and a Police Commissioner are allegedly heard discussing why Dr. Dampare must be dismissed ahead of the 2024 polls.



The tape has since gone viral but to Prof. Smart Sarpong, it has no potency on the IGP.



He charged Dr. George Akuffo Dampare to remain focused, stressing "these things should not sway you from the good work you are doing. Continue to be who you are, in fact, accept good counsel...Stand firm! We are all with you".



"The President, who appointed you, hasn't display any character that suggests he is not happy with the work you are doing," he added.