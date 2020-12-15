Regional News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Stakeholders 'wage war' against child marriage in Upper East

Parents have been asked to ensure effective communication with their wards to curb early pregnancies

Stakeholders in selected districts of the Upper East Region have resolved to put an end to teenage pregnancies and child marriages in their jurisdictions.



According to them, socio-cultural practices, ineffective communication among parents and children, lack of family planning, and parental irresponsibility are the major causes of teenage pregnancies and child marriages in their areas.



The stakeholders comprised of traditional and religious leaders, Assembly Members from three districts, Bongo, Talensi, and Nabdam.



They made the call at a forum organized by the Regional Coordinating Council with funding support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Global Affairs of Canada.



On his part, Naba Atinga Atindaana, the Chief of Gowrie in the Bongo District, said teenage girls are mostly prevented from giving birth in their fathers’ houses because the children would be considered bastards and denied any inheritance.



The Chief added that some religious bodies do not condone the use of contraceptives such as condoms, which according to him is a contributory factor to teenage pregnancies and child marriages in most communities.



Pognaba Veronica Anaam, Queen-mother of Namoo Community in the Bongo District, said the irresponsibility of some parents is another factor of teenage pregnancy.



To such effect, a road map was drawn to educate the community on

misconceptions surrounding the use of contraceptives, and also encourage parents to be more responsible.



Parents were also asked to ensure effective communication with their wards to help contribute to curbing early pregnancies and child marriage.

