Stakeholders urged to support government to fight Coronavirus

Health News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: GNA

Nana Fe-Baamoah II, the Chief of Asokwa in the Ashanti Region, has called on the Health Ministry and its partners to step up the Covid-19 education to help curb the pandemic.



He said there should be continuous education on the waring of face masks, hand washing and vaccination to ensure that citizens adhered to all the safety protocols and guidelines meant to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the Country.



"We shouldn't leave the President alone in this critical moment but should rally behind him to fight this pandemic so that in the end, we shall all give glory to God and celebrate the victory together," he added.



Nana Fe-Baamoah said this at a Trainer of Trainers workshop organised by the Presbyterian Church in Adum for selected institutions.



The workshop was to equip participants to sensitise communities against the spread of COVID-19 and provide relief support to targeted communities.



The beneficiary institutions are the Ghana Health Service, National Commission on Civic Education, basic schools, local churches, traditional authorities and opinion leaders from Adum, Asokwa and Asawasi.



The Chief appealed to the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service to develop strategies to counter social media misrepresentation and propaganda on COVID-19 response.



He, therefore, urged the traditional authorities, faith based institutions and opinion leaders to be at the forefront in the enforcement of the various protocols and guidelines set out by WHO and government to control the spread of the disease.



The Reverend Ebenezer Nii Armah Ashitey, the Director of Ecumenical and Social Relations, said the fight against the pandemic was a global issue, hence all hands should be on deck to ensure success.



He reiterated the need for all to support government to fight the pandemic, especially the public, adding: “It is a charge to keep for all stakeholders to develop strategies to support the government”.



Rev. Ashitey said it was the commitment of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, in partnership with the Evangelical Mission in Solidarity, located in Germany, to contribute to the fight against the pandemic in Ghana.



He advised the participants to endeavour to educate their people on the rules and regulations to prevent the virus from spreading.



Dr Gyimah Omari-Sasu, the Municipal Health Director, tasked Ghanaians to wear face masks and observe the social distance protocols as well as stay at home if they had nothing doing in town.



She urged the public to go for the vaccination when it was available to boost their immune systems against the virus.



Mrs Rebecca Teiko Sarbah, the Director for Development and Social Services, assisted the participants to develop action plans to engage their constituents on how to protect themselves from the disease.



She said the Church, as a social witness, would not only preach the Word but continue to render social services to all creation.



Rev. Benson Sarfo Kantanka, the Ashanti Presbytery Chairperson of the Presbyterian Church, urged the participants to impart the knowledge to their communities to make a difference.



He expressed gratitude to the Church for the initiative and urged the participants to sustain the gains made.



All the participating institutions received protective items including liquid soap, hand tissue, and sanitizers at the end of the training.