Regional News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: GNA

Stakeholders commended for sustaining GoG/UNFPA CP7 programme through Coronavirus

The inception meeting of the GoG/UNFPA Seventh Country Programme

Stakeholders on the GoG/UNFPA Seventh Country Programme (CP7) in the Volta Region have been commended for meeting set targets despite a crushing COVID-19 lockdown period.



Vitus Atanga, the programme’s Regional Focal Person for UNFPA applauded the implementation agencies and sub-implementing partners for remodelling plans to achieve objectives during the first wave of the pandemic.



Mr. Atanga who was speaking at the inception meeting of the programme for years 2020/2021, in Ho, noted the “innovation in programming and planning ahead of time” which aided the reach out to target beneficiaries.



He said going forward, more coordination was required among the various implementing bodies to avoid the duplication of efforts and resources.



Mr Atanga also called for the inclusion of traditional leaders and local authorities in the activities, saying, they wanted to help, and all must work together.



The three-year programme aims at promoting adolescent sexual reproductive health and rights towards ending preventable maternal deaths, and gender and sexual-based violence.



It is also designed to address unmet needs for family planning, and also end child marriages in the six implementing districts in the Volta and Oti Regions- Krachi East, North Dayi, Central Tongu, Afadzato South, South Dayi, and Akatsi North.



Agencies and partners including the Ghana Health Service, the various departments under the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, the Community Development Agency, the Ghana Education Service, and the National Population Council are executing the CP7.



Non-governmental organisations including the Alliance for Reproductive Health and Rights, the Coalition of NGOs in Health, Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana, and Savanah Signatures have also signed on to the programme as development partners.



Madam Victoria Fato, the Volta Regional Coordination Council (VRCC) Focal Person for the project, said all activities for the past year had been cleared and listed some 26 activities slated for the year 2021 implementations.



Among them are seminars and forums on adolescent sexual and reproductive health and rights, capacity building for stakeholders including the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit of the Police Service, and community watchdog committees.



Radiosensitization programmes, as well as follow-ups and monitoring activities, have also been planned.



Hundreds of adolescents would be empowered to among others, negotiate their way out of sexual entrapments, while some would receive vocational skill training to help end their dependency, thus, victimhood.



The Coalition of NGOs in Health is targeting some 6,000 out-of-school children in the districts of operation while the Alliance for Reproductive Health Rights is pushing for affordable family planning services.



Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister said the Region was realizing the impact of the CP7 on its adolescent health outcomes, and echoed the continuous support of the government.



“The Region is appeased with the work done and you can always count on the support of the VRCC.



“We are partners with you in all that you do for God and for the benefit of our people,” the Regional Minister stated.