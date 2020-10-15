Health News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Source: GNA

Stakeholders appeal for support for mental health sector

The stakeholders emphasized on the need focus on the increasing number of mental health patients

Stakeholders in the Upper East Region have appealed to religious organisations and Corporate organisations to complement government’s efforts in mental healthcare financing.



The stakeholders made the appeal at the Self-Help Groups (SHGs) Interface Meeting held in Zebilla, Bawku West District of the Upper East Region, as part of activities earmarked for this year’s World Mental Health Day (WMHD) which falls on October 10 annually.



Organised by BasicNeeds-Ghana and the Upper East Alliance for Mental Health and Development and funded by Ghana Somubi Dwumadie through UKaid, the event attracted stakeholders including; Department of Social Welfare, Persons With Disabilities, Ghana Health Service, Social Services Committees and Chairmen of the Disability Fund Management Committee of the District Assemblies.



According to the stakeholders, Government alone could not address the challenges confronting the increasing number of mental health patients in the streets and communities in Ghana especially their health.



The group said the three percent of District Assembly Common Fund made for the entire Persons With Disability is woefully inadequate considering the medication and healthcare of the large numbers of mental patients in the country.



While calling on the Municipal and District Assemblies in the country to incorporate Mental Health issues into their Medium Term Development Plans, the groups also called on BasicNeeds-Ghana to collaborate with other development partners to see how they could mobilize funds to implement mental health activities.





