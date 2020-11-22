General News of Sunday, 22 November 2020

Source: GNA

Stakeholders addresses issues of irregular migration

Most Africans have been caught migrating illegally to Europe

Ghana Union Hamburg in collaboration with Speech Force Organisation and Partners have held Migration Stakeholders' Conference 2020 to address challenges of irregular migration in Accra.



The conference brought together stakeholders to discuss collaborative measures to bridging migration information gaps, unifying effects, in developing and leveraging existing programmes to aid in the reintegration of returnees.



The event was on the theme:" Collaborating to promote safe Migration and Reintegration."



Mr Felix Amoako Boampong, Project Lead at Ghana Union Hamburg, said the conference was also to discuss measures to mitigate stigmatisation of return migrants.



He said the conference would create a formidable platform for these stakeholders to have conversations on using their respective backgrounds to promote safe migration.



Mr Amoako said the conference was the crowning event for the Project Myth of a Better Life in Europe (MOBILE) that has been creating awareness on the dangers of Irregular Migration across Europe through bridging the gap in information.



He said the project exposes Ghanaians to the reality of living in Europe and bridging the knowledge gap in migration information.



"The project comprises three key programmes including migration seminars, religious leaders conference and the migration stakeholders conference," he added.



He said the project has organised 16 seminars with 116 young people participating.



He said project has Speech Forces Organization, as implementors in Ghana with support from the Centre for International Migration and Development.



Mr Amoako advised Ghanaians, who have the desire to travel to seek adequate and reliable information to enable them to migrant legally to Europe.



Mrs Akosua Assa Manu, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of National Youth Authority, said government believes in investing in the young people for national development.



She said government through the Authority has some programmes that supports young people like the economic and entrepreneurial, governance and Leadership and infrastructure among others.



She said the Authority has also facilitated various educational programmes that engage young people like the international youth programme and had a collaboration with the UNDP on a project dubbed "Youth Connect Ghana."



Mrs Asaa Manu said government was committed in nurturing the skills and potentials in young people for nation-building.



Madam Paye Sandra Adoma, the Partnerships and Business Development Manager at Speech Forces Organisation said "we create a platform for intellectual discourse which improves creative and critical thinking skills for young people."



She said this they do through the organising of debate competitions, public speaking and debate, coaching as well as aiding schools in setting up debate societies and clubs.



"We promote active citizenship through open discourse on challenging issues which more often than not influences actions of today, appreciation of the past and perspectives on what the future holds," she added.



Madam Adoma said they recognize the role of the next generation in shaping society, as such they tailor these programmes to engage as many young people as possible.



She said her outfit was happy to have worked on this migration project with the Ghana Union Hamburg and Centre for International Migration, adding that for them it was not just any project but rather it was about empowering the next generation of leaders and shaping the narrative of the larger society on what life means in Europe.

