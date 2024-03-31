Stage walkouts to demand investigations into murdered parliamentarians – Asiedu Nketia rallies

Politics of Sunday, 31 March 2024

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on parliament to boycott sittings and prioritize investigations into the deaths of three sitting Members of Parliament.



Nketia expressed concerns over the mysterious circumstances surrounding the demise of the lawmakers in an interview on Asempa FM on March 27, 2024.



The NDC chairman underscored that the deaths of three MPs: JB Dankwa who used to represent Abuakwa North, Ekow Hayford of Mfantsiman constituency, and John Kumah of Ejisu, have raised questions, particularly as two of them were allegedly murdered.



Nketia emphasized that the failure to uncover the truth behind these tragic incidents could fuel more violence and undermine democratic values.



"Three sitting Members of Parliament have died mysteriously, and nobody is talking about it. If they don't find solutions to the cause of the death of these sitting MPs, such incidents might continue to happen. Almost all of them were murdered.



“If I were to be a Member of Parliament, we would have staged numerous walkouts to find solutions to these murders. JB Dankwa was murdered in a bizarre circumstance and up till now, we don't know the cause of death.



“Mfantsiman MP was also killed after returning from a campaign trip, and no investigations have been carried out since then. And when they kill them, then their wives take over and nobody talks about the death anymore.



“And the latest has to do with John Kumah and people are calling for his wife to contest his seat,” he said.



Nketia highlighted the unsettling trend of violence targeting MPs affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP), calling for decisive action to ensure accountability and prevent future tragedies.



"If such incidents happen in a democratic era and we don't find solutions to that, it will continue. If I were to be in parliament, I would have pushed that if we don't see progress on this, there shouldn’t be any form of a sitting. So, they have to find a solution to that,” he added.



