General News of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Source: Starr FM

Staff of Envt and Agric Uni protest over 12 months salary arrears

Staff protest over 12 months salary arrears

Lecturers and administrative staff including cleaners and Security Personnel of the University College of Agriculture and Environmental Studies (UCAES) in Akyem Bunso in the Eastern Region are protesting over non-payment of 12 months salary arrears by Management.



According to the agitating staff, they have not been paid their salaries since July 2019 as well as their Social Security Contributions which has affected renewal of their National Health Insurance Scheme.



The University College currently has about 30 lecturers but they are demoralized by the non-payment of the salary arrears and poor working environment.



This is also affecting their marriages and families, they claim.



They have given a week ultimatum to management to clear the arrears or take further action.



The student representative Council also took part in the protest. Gbefa Isabella, SRC General Secretary said the situation has affected teaching and learning.



She said about 200 students in the University are in dilemma over their fate hence appealed to management to resolve the impasse.



The University College of Environment and Agriculture Studies (UCAES), a tertiary institution established in 2006 by the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council under the authority of the Okyenhene Amoatia Ofori Panin II as the first university in Africa dedicated to agriculture and environmental studies has since it’s inception going through financial and academic challenges affecting the growth of the University.



The University College of Agriculture and Environmental Studies offers Bachelor of Science (BSc) programmes in Sustainable Agriculture, Agribusiness Management, Environmental Science, Waste Management and Environmental Health



This is not the first time Lecturers at the University College are protesting over nonpayment of salaries.



In 2019, the lecturers and administrative staff went on strike which brought academic activities to a halt on Friday, March 1, 2019.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.