Staff of Akatsi Hospital wins best Volta midwife of the year

Health News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: GNA

Miss Nancy Dado, a staff midwife of the Akatsi Municipal Hospital has won the overall best midwife in the health profession of the Volta Region.



Miss Dado gained recognition during the 30th International Day celebration for midwives on Wednesday.



This year's event was held at the Keta Midwifery Training College in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region.



It was on the theme "Follow the Data, Invest in Midwives."



Dr Banabas Yeboah, a representative of the Minister of Health, Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu in his speech, stated that midwives play some important roles in Ghana's population, hence the need to have their efforts rewarded.



He said, government would continue to ensure midwives work with ease by providing them with motivational packages.



Mr Robert Adatsi, the Deputy Volta Regional Director in charge of clinics, on his part, said midwives should be proud of themselves and work with all efforts to help mother Ghana.



Agbotadua Kumasa, spokesperson for Togbui Sri III and chairman for the occasion in his address, extended congratulatory messages to all deserving nurses and midwives for their hard work.



He urged members of the public to offer their maximum respect to all midwives, saying “without them, most of us would not have been alive today".



Agbotadua Kumasa also underscored the need for widwives to keep their good works by raising the standard of the profession.



The awards ceremony saw different widwives across the sixteen regions bagging home several recognitions for their hard work.



Miss Dado, one of the awardees, disclosed to the GNA her hard work would improve to save humanity.



She appealed to other colleagues to serve members in their various communities with dedication and commitment.



The awardees included, Rosemary Delali Gavor, best midwife of Ashanti Region, Judith Akua Bossoh, Best Midwife of Ahafo Region, Agbele Selorm Annie, Best Midwife of Oti Region, Gladys Adzamashie, Best Midwife of the Eastern Region, Georgina Mwaade, Savannah Region, Francisca Anning, Upper East Region and Shahabu Mariam, Northern Region.







Others include Patricia Naa, Upper West Region, Gifty Kissi, Central Region, Vivian Asigbetse, North East Region, Miriam Appiah-Kubi, Bono Region, Happiness Martey, Greater Accra Region, Felicia Dapaah, Bono East Region, Selina Kumi Henaku, Western Region and Mercy Coffee, Western North Region.



Others are, Madam Anita-chrysolte Kubi Appiah, was awarded as the best midwife of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and Madam Paulina Boatemaa Gyamerah, also awarded as Best Midwife of the Tamale Teaching Hospital.



Other dignitaries present at the ceremony include, Togbi Goka II, Chief of Anloga, Togbi Dallah Avege III, Mama Wui Amegashie of Keta.



The rest are, heads of department and other health workers.



Plagues, tablets, table top fridges, cash, among others were the awards given the deserving workers.



It was organised by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association with funding from the UNFPA and Catholic Relief Services.