Staff of AMA to celebrate Wear Ghana, Eat Ghana Week

Regional News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Source: AMA

As part of continuing efforts to safeguard the rich culture of the Ga people and Ghanaians at large, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) is gearing up to host this year’s "Wear Ghana, Eat Ghana Week," a celebration of Ghanaian culture, tradition, and cuisine this month, to showcase the best of Ghana's heritage and the city’s diversity.



The week-long celebration is expected to kick off from March 18th to 22nd, 2024, with the wearing of made-in-Ghana clothes and accessories, photo shoots, a cooking competition amongst staff of the Assembly, as well as awards for best dressed.



Speaking about the event, the Head of Culture Department of the AMA, Roberta Racheal Appiah, said "Wear Ghana, Eat Ghana Week is not just a celebration; but a testament to the identity of Ghanaians," adding that the event would be used to showcase the richness of the heritage.



"The event is expected to promote “Made in Ghana” textiles, clothing and accessories for economic development, create economic avenues for local designers and artisans, as well as whip up the interest of Ghanaians, especially the youth, to enjoy wearing “Made in Ghana” clothes and accessories as part of embracing and promoting the Ghanaian culture,’’ she said.



"In addition to fashion, the event will also focus on Ghanaian cuisine, with food stalls offering a wide variety of traditional dishes. From street food favourites like kelewele and kenkey to more elaborate meals such as banku with tilapia and soup with fufu, attendees will have the chance to indulge in the flavours of Ghana," she added.



She said the event would also feature performances by local musicians and dancers, as well as cultural displays highlighting the diversity of Ghanaian traditions. From drumming circles to storytelling sessions, attendees would be treated to a rich tapestry of sights and sounds that reflect the spirit of Ghana.



Head of Public Affairs at the AMA, Gilbert Nii Ankrah, emphasised that, as part of its commitment to sustainability and community engagement, the AMA was also incorporating eco-friendly practices, such as waste recycling, into the event to minimise the event's environmental impact and support the local economy.



"With its diverse array of activities and its emphasis on promoting Ghanaian culture and heritage, Wear Ghana, Eat Ghana Week promises to be a memorable experience for the staff of the AMA."



