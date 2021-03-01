Regional News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: GNA

St. Victor’s Major Seminary launches 75th Anniversary

Some leaders of St. Victor’s Major Seminary at the launch

St. Victor’s Major Seminary, at Malshegu near Tamale in the Northern Region, has launched its 75th Anniversary to thank God for the contribution made towards transforming society.



The year-long Diamond Jubilee Anniversary, to be climaxed in February 2022, will see the Seminary undertake some activities, including public lectures, health screening, clean-up exercises, and fun games.



The Seminary will also start a Diamond Jubilee project to construct a multi-purpose auditorium to serve its social needs and that of the public.



Reverend Father Daniel Fuseini Saaka, Vice-Rector of St. Victor’s Major Seminary, who gave details of the anniversary, said the Seminary had made significant contributions to transforming society.



The St. Victor’s Major Seminary was started in 1946 at Wiaga in the Upper East Region by the Missionaries to train indigenous people to minister to their people, and it was later moved to its present location in the 1950s.



Rev Father Saaka said “the greatest gift a man can give to you is the word of God,” adding “Today, we are happy because the Seminary has produced over 300 priests, who are working all over the world. So, we are happy to celebrate this day to thank God.”



He expressed gratitude to all friends and stakeholders of the Seminary for the support and collaboration over the years.



“As we look forward to realising this project (multi-purpose auditorium), we also call on those, who can support the project, to come to our aid. It will not only be used for religious purposes but for any other purpose that people want to use it for.”



Professor Gabriel Ayum Teye, Vice-Chancellor of the University for Development Studies, who chaired the event, appealed to benevolent organisations and individual philanthropists to contribute towards the construction of the multi-purpose auditorium to serve the needs of society.