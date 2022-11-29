St Louis SHS celebrates 70th anniversary

Regional News of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

St Louis Senior High School in Kumasi in the Ashanti region has held a durbar to climax its 70 years anniversary celebration.



On the theme "Maintaining Our Heritage, Transforming Our World, it was held on Saturday, November 26, 2022.



The event was attended by the Clergy, politicians, government appointees, old students, and the public, and was chaired by the Paramount Chief of Juaben Traditional Area, Nana Otuo Serebour.



The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who graced the occasion, asked people to preserve their heritage as an essential to their identities.



In his speech read by the chief of Asakyiri, Nana Mensah Bonsu, he said having a rich heritage is something to be very proud of.



"If St Louis is looking at maintaining its heritage in order to transform the world, it must look into its past and draw upon its experiences in order to shape its future," he added.



Asantehene posited that "in fact, an appreciation of one's heritage results in a rich culture of identity, a better understanding of issues and provides opportunities for experiencing and transferring critical skills and values from generation to generation".







The Headmistress of St Louis Senior High School, Mrs Abena Kyerewa Benefo, in highlighting the school's achievements, also highlighted some of its challenges.



Among them included the overcrowding and congestion in classrooms, dormitories, dining halls, inadequate staff accommodation, and classroom furniture.



“Inadequate sick bay and library space, lack of school field for sporting activities, abandoned and uncompleted assembly hall and classroom blocks, and inadequate of non-teaching staff, she added.



The Acting Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr. Eric Nkansah, disclosed that over the last six years, the Government has initiated several cutting-edge reforms and policies, aimed at improving the education standards and equip learners with 21st Century skills required to participate fully in the 4th Industrial Revolution.



According to him, these reforms are hinged on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) to produce a critical mass of assertive and employable youth to spur our socio-economic transformation.







The Chief of Amakom in the Ashanti region, Nana Adu Mensah Asare, the Board Chair for the school, urged the staff and students to strive to maintain excellence and discipline to maintain the excellent reputation of the school.



The Omanhene of Juaben Traditional Area, Nana Otuo Serebour, in his closing remarks commended the school authorities for achieving academic excellence since its inception.



Awards were given to honour outstanding students, staff, old students and individuals who contributed immensely to the school's success.



