St. John's Hospital and Fertility Centre wins Best Community Involvement Hospital Award

Health News of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

St. John's Hospital and Fertility Centre has won the Best Community Involvement Hospital Award at the recently held Health Environment Safety and Security (HESS) Awards, 2023.





Ianmatsun Global Services Limited held the 5th edition of the Health, Environment, Safety and Security awards (HESS) to reward the outstanding achievements of individuals and organizations working towards creating a sustainable future.





The event, which came off on Friday, June 23, 2023, at the Kempinski Hotel, Gold Coast City, with over a hundred industry professionals and business leaders in attendance, was held under the theme: ‘Building a sustainable future of work through Health, Environment, Safety and Security’.



The HESS awards recognize and honour companies and individuals who have demonstrated outstanding commitment and achievement in the areas of health, environment, safety and security.



St. John's Hospital and Fertility Centre is a Fast-rising and leading medical centre for excellence that has, in the last decade, provided premium and quality health services to clients from different parts of the country and even beyond.