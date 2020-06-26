Health News of Friday, 26 June 2020

St. John Ambulance to work with Ministry of Health

Dr Kwame Apedzi, the Chief Executive Officer of St John Ambulance, Thursday said the organisation would continue to support the Ministry of Health in its quest to bring healthcare delivery to the doorsteps of all persons in Ghana.



He said as it celebrates 83 years of its establishment, the organisation would continue to provide services, especially in times of crisis.



In a statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, Dr Apedzi said St Johns Ambulance was established on June 24, 1937, as an Agency of the Ministry of Health (MoH), mandated by an Act of Parliament, Act 57 of 1959, to provide first aid training and ambulance services.



The agency has since been working as Emergency Medical Service (EMS) provider in the area of first aid services, ambulance services and community/youth development.



He said with the COVID-19 pandemic and the directives by the President on the prevention protocols, St John Ambulance had reviewed its activities to conform to the new normal.



“Temperature of trainees are checked with infrared thermometer before entering the training venues. Water in Veronica buckets are made available at the entrance of the training venues.”



The organisation also used to offer first aid healthcare for both players and spectators during football matches, Dr Apedzi said.



“St John Ambulance will continue to offer first aid services to all those participating in the National Identification Authority’s (NIA) Card registration and Electoral Commission’s voter registration exercise with strict compliance to the COVID-19 protocols.”



He said health education on radio and TV stations were still ongoing in all the regions and communities in different languages.





