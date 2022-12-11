St. Bernadette Soubirous School 2002 Old Student Association donates to alma mater

General News of Sunday, 11 December 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The 2002 year group of St Bernadette Soubirous School (S. BOSA 02), Dansoman, on Friday, December 9, 2022, handed a 3D signage, an LED Screen and 10 tables together with 10 swivel chairs to the school.



This was during the school's Prize Giving Day which also marked the group’s 20th year since completing basic education.



Members of the Association, led by their President, Nana Kwabena Adu Adjei, during the donation, said: “It is a pleasure for us to come together as a group to support the school that nurtured us and we are extremely glad to do so.”



The P.R.O of the association, Kevin Elikem Kofigah, urged other year groups to come 'home' and support.



The Headmistress, Mrs Ernestina Anna Britwum, expressed gratitude to the year group and entreated other year groups to emulate the good example.



“We are so grateful and honestly we wish that others will emulate this,” she noted.



The Headmistress mentioned that in the last 10 years she has been at post, she has noticed a rise in the rate at which alumni are supporting the school and encouraged the continuation of the gesture.



"I have been here for the past 10 years and initially, we were not getting the alumni to come and support, the story has changed in recent times. The CCTV cameras you see and the refurbished washrooms for the kindergarten are projects embarked upon by old students," she said.



She prayed for God's blessings and replenishment for the 2002 group for their kindness.