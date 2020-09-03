Regional News of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Source: GNA

Sremanu gets potable water through NCCE Social Auditing initiative

File photo: Residents benefited from the 2019 Social Auditing nationwide engagements by NCCE

Residents of Sremanu Community in the Akatsi South District of the Volta region have benefited from the 2019 Social Auditing nationwide engagements by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).



Mr Felix Agbokede, Chairman of the Sremanu Social Auditing Committee, in a brief durbar outlined series of achievements the Committee had accomplished the revival of communal spiritedness, which resulted in a multiplicity of development dreams.



"The apathy exhibited when communal labour was organised in the past is no more and the spirit of communalism has improved and resulted in the tidiness of the whole community." he added.



Mr Agbodeke said the community has embarked on the construction of a three-unit classroom block for the Junior High School, which is a community self-help project, was currently at the floor level and needed support from well wishes.



Mr. Japheth Festus Gbede, Secretary of the Committee, who facilitated the restoration of the community’s borehole, which was out of order for the past five years, and the mounting of a Polytank to store water for the community use.



He said ‘The Sky Is My Limit’ a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) based in Gbi-Kledzo, Hohoe and founded by Joan Dolgin supported the borehole project.



Mr Michael Tormeti, District Director of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), urged the community to live in peace and demand answers rather than becoming agents of rumour mongering.



Mr Kenneth Kponor, Volta Regional Director of the NCCE, who graced the occasion, was lost of words for the numerous achievements of the committee in just a year in office



“Sremanu is the first community I am witnessing such a great achievement in the whole of the Volta region.”



Rev. Vincent Adzika, the District Director of the Commission last year inaugurated a seven-member Social Auditing Committee and assigned them the duty of working together with all stakeholders for the resolution of challenges outlined during the community profiling.



The Social Auditing Project is one of the flagship programmes of the NCCE, aimed at promoting community ownership of developmental projects and policies, increase awareness of the operation of the Local Government, and empowering the citizenry to demand accountability from duty bearers.



Mr. Doe Nkuabia, who donated cement blocks and gravel for the construction of the Polytank stand was commended for his benevolence.

