Source: My News GH

Squeeze Alabi's balls for causing your defeat, leave Jean Mensa alone - Atubiga to Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, leader of the National Democratic Congress and Prof Joshua Alabi

Vocal member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Stephen Atubiga has said the "poor strategy" of Prof. Joshua Alabi, the Campaign Manager of John Mahama in the 2020 Election, is the reason Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won the polls, wondering why the opposition leader is yet to squeeze the balls of his strategist.



For Mr. Atubiga who has served in the NDC’s Communication Team for several years, Professor Alabi disappointed Mr Mahama and the NDC for his poor strategy during the collation of results, which he believes led to manipulations in favour of President Akufo-Addo.



“I am really very surprised why JDM has not yet squeezed Prof. Alabi's balls till he passes out like what JJ did to Bid Ziden years back for disappointing him JDM and the party in poor strategic ways in collating the December 7 results. Especially in the EC strong room... Having only two people there, was very irresponsible, unstrategic, reckless, carelessness, unwanted and intentionally river blindness act.



"As a Campaign Manager to a winning candidate JDM, Alabi should be remorseful for his inactions of not being at the EC strong room himself as a Campaign Manager," he stressed on social media.



Mr. Atubiga explained that the failure of Prof Alabi to properly coordinate the collation of results and the provision of adequate backup systems among others make him culpable of allowing for the defeat of John Mahama.



“Alabi could have equally positioned all the former presidential aspirants at various selected regions as his campaign coordinators behind the party structure, to ensure results had a second look after collation, and also coordinating from regions to national with our reps in EC strong room for right results due JDM for victory.



"It was Alabi’s responsibility as a campaign manager to ensure his candidate’s system of collating results was working well, with all backups in case there was a system failure or crashing... A week to the election was very crucial for any serious campaign manager not to be following his candidate around as Alabi was doing with JDM, but rather staying at the national or central point to run and test all structures and system put in place to give JDM his candidate victory on D,-day,” he expatiated.



Prof Alabi, a stalwart of the NDC who served as National Campaign Manager of the party, is yet to comment on the happenings that led to the declaration of President Akufo-Addo as President and the subsequent petition challenging the declaration.



