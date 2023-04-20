Squatters stranded following demolition of their homes in Tema

Regional News of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Source: Brah Lyrix

Hundreds of squatters at a slum area in Tema Newtown Waterland, a suburb of Tema, have been rendered homeless following a demolition exercise carried out by a developer on the land they were occupying.



The victims mostly Nigerien traders who have been living in the area for the past 15 years said their former landowner who has since sold out the land to a new buyer, has refused to compensate them despite monies being allocated by the new owner for such purpose.



The over a hundred squatters including Nigerian traders who have been living in Waterland returned home last weekend to meet their place of abode demolished by a developer who is reported to have purchased the land from their landlord.



According to the displaced squatters, even though their former landlord did hint to them at his intention to sell off the land and the need for them to pack out from the place, the sudden demolition of their structures without any prior notice was inhumane.



They claim they have been forced to live under the scorching sun with their families since their landlord failed to compensate them as per an agreement between the former and the new landowner.



Mohammed Illias, an opinion leader in the community who is championing the course for the displaced squatters to be compensated, urged the former landlord whom he claimed had been given money to compensate the squatters to do the needful or else risk cutting the anger of the community members.



Meanwhile, checks indicate that the National Disaster Management Organization have begun arrangements to support the displaced squatters who are currently sleeping in the open at waterland.