General News of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Sprinter bus runs over policeman at a checkpoint in Walewale

Constable Richard Yelsepour was run over by the vehicle at his duty post

A police constable identified as Constable Richard Yelsepour of the Walewale Police Station on Friday evening met his untimely death after being run over by a sprinter Mercedes Benz bus at his duty post.



The deceased who was on snap check duty at Wulugu Livestock was run over by the vehicle with registration number AW 1500-13 which was heading from Bolgatanga towards Walewale.



MyNewsGh.com gathered that the driver after the incident alighted and ran away leaving the passengers at the scene.



The police officer was rushed to Walewale Municipal hospital for treatment but pronounced clinically dead shortly on arrival.



Body of the deceased deposited at Tamale Regional Hospital Mortuary for preservation pending autopsy while the accident vehicle was towed from the scene of accident and impounded at the Walewale Police station to assist investigations.

