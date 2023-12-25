Sports Minister optimistic of retaining Yagaba-Kubori seat for NPP

General News of Monday, 25 December 2023

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Yagaba-Kubori Constituency in the North East Region, Mustapha Ussif is optimistic of retaining the seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The Youth and Sports Minister who has become a colossus in politics in the area, believes he has performed exceedingly well to be mandated another term by constituents.



Hon. Mustapha Ussif filed his nomination on Monday, December 2652023, appears to enjoy the support of delegates and is set to represent the party as its candidate in the 2024 polls.



The lawmaker confirmed to MyNewsGh.com that he will be filing his nomination to seek re-election and was quick to add that he is open to contest.



“I will be filing my nomination forms on Tuesday, December 25, 2023. I am optimistic of retaining the seat for the NPP in the Yagaba-Kubori Constituency”, he revealed.



It would be recalled that in 2020, Hon. Mustapha Ussif then Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS) humiliated the then Member of Parliament (MP) for Yagaba-Kubori Alhaji Abdul-Rauf Tanko Ibrahim as he woefully lost the polls



Alhaji Abdul-Rauf Tanko Ibrahim who was seeking to retain the seat in the North East Region for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), performed abysmally as he polled 9,393 votes as against 18,152 votes for the victor.



The LPG candidate polled 68 votes with 728 rejected ballots



In the Presidential, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo polled 17,099 votes as against 9,881 votes for John Dramani Mahama.