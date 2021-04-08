Spiritualists obtaining TV broadcasting authorizations through politicians – NDC Comm. member

General News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

A member of the NDC communication team, Nii Dodoo Doodo says authorities must rid the media space of the commercialization of money rituals and negative content.



“At least 60 percent of the spiritualists own their own TV stations. How did they get the license and authorization to operate? The same politicians who patronize them give them these licenses. Most of them, acquire the licenses after performing rituals for the politicians and get that in exchange,” he told Bonohene Baffuor Awuah on Ghana Kasa on Kasapa 102.5 Fm/Agoo T.V Thursday.



The NDC communicator said the get-rich-fast phenomenon is a threat to national security vis a vis the unemployment situation in the country.



His comment comes on the back of the supposed ritual murder of a 10-year old boy by two teenage boys at Kasoa.



The Awutu Ofankor District Court on Tuesday remanded the two boys who allegedly killed a 10-year-old into police custody.



According to reports, the suspects, Felix Nyarko, 16, and Nicholas Kini, 18, were alleged to have gruesomely murdered Ishmael Mensah Abdallah, 10, with the intention of using his body parts for rituals.



Police investigators have also arrested the spiritualist who influenced the two boys to bring the body parts for riches.



Commenting on the issue, Nii Dodoo proposed community games as a measure to discourage social vices by the youth in the country.



He fears if the politicians don’t find a lasting solution to the ills taking over society, the miscreants will end up rather attacking them in their frustration.



“We need to change the system and stem the tide. We have to bring back active sports into our communities. I believe if the MPs, and opinion leaders lead this charge and intensify inter-community games and involve the youth in all disciplines at the community level it can stop the deviant behaviors. If you go to US, it is games that hold the radicals," he said.



