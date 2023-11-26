Spirito details what would have happened if Dormaahene attended Berekumhene's funeral

General News of Sunday, 26 November 2023

Popular Kumasi-based Street lord, Ashtown Spirito has revealed that Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II would have been captured to Kumasi if he had dared to attend the funeral of the late Berekumhene despite a ban.



In a one-on-one interview on Oheneba Media, the street lord explained that, if the Dormaahene had breached the court order and the wishes of the people of Berekum not to attend the funeral of the late Omanhene of Berekum, his outfit would have treated him just like a disobedient adult and would have captured him to Kumasi.



“We would have been very excited if he dared to show face at the funeral. If he defied the wishes of the people of Berekum and attended the funeral, we would have treated him as a disobedient adult. We would have captured him to Kumasi before he would become conscious of his location,” Ashtown Spirito explained.



Responding to how that feat would have been achieved looking at the number of security personnel the Dormaahene have, Ashtown Spirito maintained, that the Dormaa ruler has no men.



He said, “Oh forget everybody, Nana Dormaahene has no men, oh he has no men, he should have defied the order.”



Omanhene of Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II

The Omanhene of Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Osaedeeyo Nana Agyemang Badu II was recently barred by a Sunyani High Court from attending the funeral of the late Paramount Chief of Berekum Traditional Area, Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II.



The court’s decision followed a legal action initiated by Osabarima Kyere Yeboah Darteh II of the Berekum Traditional Council, who expressed concerns about potential disruptions to peace due to conflicting attendance plans during the event.



It was believed that Dormaahene’s intention to attend the funeral simultaneously with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, prompted the legal intervention to avert possible clashes.







EAN/BB