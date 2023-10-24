Spillage disaster: Why is Akufo-Addo delaying in declaring a state of emergency? - Martin Kpebu

General News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Private practitioner, Martin Kpebu has joined in the growing calls on the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to declare a state of emergency in the affected areas as a response to the Akosombo Dam spillage disaster.



According to him, declaration of a state of emergency is not a difficult task for the president to undertake. For that matter, he questioned the delay on the part of the government in invoking it.



Martin Kpebu's comments came as the consequences of the Akosombo Dam spillage continued to devastate communities along the Volta River.



The disaster caused by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dam has displaced nearly 20,000 people downstream of the Volta River, causing severe damage to property and livelihoods.



The Legal practitioner, in an interview on TV3, noted that experts and the diplomatic community have stressed that the declaration of a state of emergency is crucial to facilitate international assistance in addressing the crisis effectively. However, the President is yet to respond to any of them.



He cited Article 31 of the Constitution of Ghana, 1992, as the legal framework for such a declaration.



“Experts, the diplomatic community are saying that what they need is for the President to declare a state of emergency then they can help. So, if it's a requirement, Article 31 is on point. It doesn't appear we are going to be doing NDC, NPP. This matter is a national disaster, so why is the president waiting for it? Let's hurry up with this,” he added.



He further explained the procedural aspects of declaring a state of emergency, referencing the role of Parliament in the process.



He indicated that if the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should declare a state of emergency now, it will help parliament to go through the process swiftly to address the disaster in the affected areas.



“Because Okudzeto Ablakwa and Dafeamekpor have been talking about Article 31, let's go, declare it then within 72 hours, it has to be put before parliament, then parliament will decide whether the state of emergency should continue or they are revoking it. Then after 7 days, parliament now has to decide if it should continue, and if it is going to continue for 3 months. So, what is it that we are not getting?



“If maybe they have seen reasons why a state of emergency will not be declared, they should come up and let the debate begin,” he added.



Former President, John Dramani Mahama, and other civil groups have earlier made calls on the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to declare a state of emergency on the affected areas but as of now, there hasn’t been any formal communication from the government yet on this call.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



WN/AW



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







You can also watch this GhanaWeb Special on Deadly Trotros:



