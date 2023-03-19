Spill NPP secrets you claim to have - Maurice Ampaw dares 'loud' Ken Agyapong

Politics of Sunday, 19 March 2023

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has challenged Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central to reveal whatever secrets he claims to have against the Ne Patriotic Party (NPP).



“Whatever secrets you have, come and say it. You’re loud Kennedy Agyapong, use that to scare the foot soldiers.



“And those that are following Kennedy Agyapong, thinking that he is their saviour, he can’t come and save anybody. He’s a populist,” Ampaw stressed in an interview on Wontumi TV.



The MP is on record to have threatened to spill secrets that can potentially collapse the NPP.



The most recent threat was on Kumasi-based Sompa FM where he alleged that some government officials were using tax authorities to threaten his business concerns.



“You are going there because Kwame Agyapong is a loudmouth. You want to collapse my companies because I want to contest. I’m being nice and charitable to the NPP but they shouldn’t dare me. Anybody who tries to kill my companies because I’m contesting for elections, I will kill the party.



“The things I know and will say will kill the party. I’ve gone through a lot from January till date but I’ve been very nice. If you want to collapse my company because of one person then I will also kill the company. I’m not afraid of anyone,” he fumed.



Ampaw also asked Agyapong to look and learn from fellow aspirants: “Look at the other presidential candidates, look at Alan Kyerematen, look at Bawumia, on a quiet note.



"They’re working, and Kennedy, he’s just making noise. For you, every day you’re accusing Nana Addo, what at all has Nana Addo done to you?” he asked.



Agyapong, a flagbearer hopeful for the NPP presidential primary alleged that the taxx witch hunt was connected to his presidential ambition.



The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has issued a statement refuting his allegations of targeting explaining that all its interactions with his businesses are part of routine discharge of their legal mandate.



