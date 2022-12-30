Spend wisely this festive season for January is a dreadful month - Regional minister to parents

Regional News of Friday, 30 December 2022

Source: Seth Opoku Agyemang, Contributor

The Bono Regional Minister, Mad. Justina Owusu Banahene has admonished parents to enjoy this festive season with January in mind because the children that will demand expensive clothes for Christmas will be the same children who need school fees.



In a statement to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, Mad. Owusu Banahene noted that while “we all need to enjoy the festive season, it is equally prudent to save somewhere untouched for use from January. Parents whose wards will be going back to school in January must also be extra careful with spending without planning how to take care of their ward’s fees in the coming weeks from January 9, 2023".



"With the ever-increasing cost of living, parents need to be financially savvy and make tough but necessary decisions to scale down on festive spending this year.



"Sometimes it is worth waiting rather than impulsively spending on non-essential items and services which would only bring misery. In making festive spending, parents should always distinguish between needs and wants, otherwise, parents may begin the New Year with more debts than they intended.



“The festive season is here. So, while we gear up to soak all the fun and festivity, not keeping a tab on our spending habits could put us in a bit of a financial mess. In fact, there is always the danger of overspending or spending excessively during the festive season,” she advised.