Source: Kasapa FM

Speeding vehicle crushes 13 year old boy to death at Nkawkaw

The incident occurred on January 1, 2021 at about 8:20pm.

The Toyota Camry with registration number 2780-T driven by 45-year-old Eric Sackey was speeding from Nkawkaw township to Kwahu Awenade.



On reaching a section of the road at a washing bay near ‘ME and U’ spot, he knocked down the 13-year-old male child pedestrian -Dotse Emmanuel who was standing on the offside end of the road.



He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to holy family hospital Nkawkaw by the suspect driver but died on arrival.



The Acting Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sargeant Francis Gomado told Kasapa News, Police visited holy family hospital Nkawkaw where the Doctor on duty at the emergency ward informed police that victim Dotse Emmanuel was brought in dead, hence deposited the body at same hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.



He said the driver who was at the hospital compound was arrested and detained to assist in investigations.



The accident vehicle has been impounded at the central police station, Nkawkaw for DVLA Examination and testing to aid in Prosecution.



Pedestrian knockdowns in Ghana are alarming accounting for many fatalities recorded every year on the roads.



Ghana recorded 1,585 deaths from 9,205 road crashes between January and August 2020. The accidents involved 15,459 vehicles, 1,638 pedestrian knockdowns and 9,397 injuries.

