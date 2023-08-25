Speeding car kills man on Circle-Kaneshie stretch

General News of Friday, 25 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A speeding Lexus Saloon car struck a man who lost his life spontaneously, on the Circle-Kaneshie stretch in a tragic incident in the early hours of Friday, August 25, 2023.



According to citinewsroom.com, the victim is a mentally deranged person who ran into the car while it was descending from the second-tier interchange.



The injured driver of the vehicle which has no registration number was quickly transported to the nearest hospital for treatment, citinewsroom.com reports.



Shortly after the accident occurred, the police arrived at the scene to convey the victim’s body to the morgue and put things in order.





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



BS/WA



Meanwhile, watch Etsey Atisu's interview with Fati Ali, the first female GIJ SRC president, on #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV, below:











You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







