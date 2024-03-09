Speed up your probe into Ahmed Suale's death – Fatimatu Abubakar to security agencies

General News of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Information Minister-designate, Fatimatu Abubakar, has asked the authorities in charge of investigating the death of investigative reporter, Ahmed Suale, to speed up their work.



She said this during her vetting before the Appointments Committee of parliament.



According to her, she has been briefed about the ongoing investigations into Suale’s death.



She admonished the security agencies to intensify their investigation to ensure justice for the family of the late journalist.



Responding to a question on the matter, she said: “It is a matter that brings great sadness to me and all of us in the information sector. That being said, I have been briefed by the former minister that the case is still ongoing and there is an active ongoing investigation.



“So, we can only count on the security agencies to double up and make sure that justice is delivered to the family and all loved ones,” she stated.