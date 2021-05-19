Speed up dredging works in Owabi River - Otumfuo urges government

Regional News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: Pat Atta, Contributor

Government has been urged to speed up the dredging of the Owabi River in the Atwima Nwabiagya South District of the Ashanti Region.



According to Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, dredging Owabi, which was heavily silted, will help further protect the river which provides safe water for a sizeable number of the population in the region.



The Asantehene made the call when the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR), Mrs Cecilia Abena Dapaah, paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.



The Minister on her part furnished Otumfuo Osei Tutu II with a report on the threat of galamsey and real estate activities to the Oda and Owabi Rivers.



Early on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, after inspecting the Owabi dam and water treatment plant, Mrs Dapaah announced the government’s plans to carry out dredging works in Owabi due to the loads of silt that has been accumulated in the river.



The dredging of Owabi, according to the minister, had become necessary because of its original depth of 22.5 feet but is currently now at just 6 feet, due to silt.



In the light of the above, the Asantehene has summoned the chiefs of Odaso and Owabi to explain the pollution of the Oda and Owabi Rivers by illegal miners and real estate activities respectively.



He could not fathom why the chiefs in these catchment areas would allow for the pollution of these water bodies.



The minister’s visit to Manhyia Palace formed part of her four-day working tour in the Eastern and Ashanti Regions to inspect water bodies and the state of GWCL water treatment facilities.



Addressing journalists after the courtesy call, Mrs Dapaah commended Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his continuous efforts in protecting the Barekese River.



However, she described it as quite disquieting the seriousness of 'galamsey' activities ongoing just twenty (20) metres away from the River Oda in the Odaso community.



“This is not good for the Oda River. In fact, the galamseyers have muddied the Oda with their operations which continue to put a lot of strain on the water treatment plant close to the river. It must cease,” she bemoaned.



She, therefore, advised Ghanaians to ensure that the norms and traditions of protecting water bodies in communities are adhered to.



“It is also important that we all support President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his declared war on galamsey,” she urged.