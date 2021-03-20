Speech impaired children and mum rescued by St. Paul’s Girls

General News of Saturday, 20 March 2021

Source: Crimecheck Foundation

In a lonely bushy area at Kasoa in the Central Region of Ghana lives Ama Dansoa, a poor charcoal seller and her two children with a strange disease that has impaired their speech. Life has battered her bitterly after her marriage ended on rocks.



Miss Dansoa said her children were not born with the condition but she had to come to terms with the reality of their disorder after she went for them from their father.



“I couldn’t believe it when I saw them after I had gone to bring them from their father. The younger one was seven years old when he started exhibiting the condition. He can’t walk unless he is helped because his torso is heavier than his lower body and he can’t even mumble,” she told Crimecheckghana.



Her 22-year-old son, Panin who stammers said he wishes to learn how to fix sliding doors and windows to help her mother but his speech impediment has become a barrier to achieving his dream. His job now is to take care of his younger brother who soils himself because he cannot do anything on his own.



“Life has been difficult for us so I wish I could learn glass door fixing to support my mother but there is nobody to help me,” he said.



The poor charcoal seller said with the four bags of charcoal she sells, she struggles to cater for her children because the profit she makes is meagre. This she said prompted her to drag her ex-husband to court because he does not support the welfare of the children.



“The court ordered my husband to support the upkeep of the children but after he sent an amount of Five Hundred Ghana cedis to help take care of them he stopped and has since ignored them,” She decried.



When others were celebrating Christmas, Miss Dansoa and her children were wailing in the dust of charcoal. With surprise, Crime Check Foundation, CCF stormed their home with provisions donated by one of its anonymous donors to enable them celebrate the festive season with joy. She heaved a sigh of relief when an amount of Five Hundred Ghana cedis was added to the items to boost her business through one of CCF’s UK-based group donors, St. Paul’s Girls School.



