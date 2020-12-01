General News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: Class FM

Special voting process is so smooth, come out and cast your vote – IGP

Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh has described the ongoing special voters exercise taking place across the country, today, Tuesday, 1 December 2020, as smooth.



Mr. Oppong Boanuh who took part in the exercise when it began, called on all persons scheduled to take part in the special voting to go out and vote.



Speaking to Class News after casting his vote, the IGP assured those taking part in the exercise and Ghanaians that the security agencies are well prepared to deal with any situation that may arise during the Special Voting.



He said: “We have mobile patrol teams around we have rapid response teams around so that if anything should happen, we’re not expecting any situation but should any situation arise we have mobile teams around to respond.”



Mr. Oppong also stated that: “The Electoral Officers are doing their work well, I’ve been here and I went through the system and it’s so smooth and I urge everybody to come and cast their vote.”



He however explained that provision has been made for members of the Police administration and other security agencies who could not have their names captured on the special voter's list, to vote early enough on December 7 before they begin their duties for the day.



“I wouldn’t know but it’s supposed to be all the officers who are going to be deployed on the 7th but you know some of them, they didn’t have their names on the special voting list. Arrangements have been made for them to vote on the 7th before they start their duties,” the IGP explained.



He also assured the country of the commitment of the police administration towards maintaining peace during and after the election.



“Throughout the country, we’ve made plans and we’ve deployed personnel from not only the Ghana Police Service but also from all the other sister security agencies with the military backing us in terms of rapid response and patrols.



“So I can assure Ghanaians that there is peace, everybody should go and cast his vote on the 7th and should there be any incident we’re ready to respond. So there should be peace for everybody to cast his vote,” Mr. Oppong Boanuh assured.



In all, a total of 109,577 voters from 12 institutions are expected to cast their ballots in today's exercise which is taking place at 311 designated voting centres located in all the 275 constituencies.



Prospective voters include personnel of the Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Information Services Department, Ghana Armed Forces, National Intelligence Bureau, and National Security.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.