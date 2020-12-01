Regional News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Special voting going on smoothly at Ayawaso East constituency

Journalists, security forces and other essential workers are voting today

The Ayawaso East constituency Special Voting on Tuesday started at 07:00 hours, whilst a long queue of voters waited patiently to exercise their franchise.



Voting at the Nima District Headquarters which is the designated as the Polling Station for the constituency, had about 50 people in a queue when the polls started at exactly at 07:00 hours.



The Presiding Officer, Mr Samuel Anim Ofori told the Ghana News Agency that all the required materials were ready for the exercise.



Mr Anim Ofori said they are expecting 487 voters to cast their ballots today and these people are the security, journalists and electoral officials who would be on duty on December 7.



He said they have 510 ballot papers ready for both the Presidential and Parliamentary elections.



Some security voters complained of their names not being in the voters register after transferring their votes from their place of voting to the Ayawaso East Constituency.



Mr Churchill Ashitey Armah, the District Electoral Officer for Ayawaso East, urged all the voters to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

