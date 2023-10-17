Special attention to be given to roads affected by Akosombo Dam spillage - Roads minister

Regional News of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoaku Atta, has announced that particular focus will be given to repairing roads affected by the recent spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams in the Eastern Region.



He emphasised that roads in the three Tongu Districts, namely North, Central, and South Tongu Districts, all in the Volta Region, will receive special attention.



The minister made these remarks while speaking to the media during his inspection of the Sogakope bridge in Sogakope when the president visited affected-flooded communities.



The flooding resulted from the spillage of excess water from the Akosombo and Kpong hydro dams, initiated by the Volta River Authority (VRA) on September 15, 2023, due to rising water levels. The flood displaced residents in seven districts, including the South, Central, and North Tongu Districts in the Volta Region.