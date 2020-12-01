Regional News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Special Voting underway in Jomoro and Ellembelle constituencies

A security personnel going through the voting process

The Special Voting exercise organized by the Electoral Commission for some security personnel and other specific electorates has commenced in the Ellembelle Constituency and Jomoro constituencies of the Western Region.



As at 9:45am, only about 46 out of 131 special voters had exercised their franchise in Ellembelle Constituency while 47 out of 352 had voted in the Jomoro constituency.



These votes have been cast in a rather calm atmosphere.



However, according to some members of the National Democratic Congress on the ground, the name of Jomoro NPP Director of Elections and Researcher has appeared in the Special Voters list, even though he is not a member of the security services or any of the specialized occupations.



The NDC agents at the Jomoro Municipal Assembly Hall have threatened to stop him from voting.



In the Parliamentary Candidates are contesting in Jomoro constituency. They are; NPP’s Paul Essien, NDC’s Dorcas Afo-Toffey, CPP’s Patrick Ekye Kwessie, and Samia Yaba Nkrumah contesting as an independent candidate.



More updates soon…





