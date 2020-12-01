Regional News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: GNA

Special Voting in Tema Central constituency takes off smoothly

Some journalists, security officers are voting today

Special Voting in the Tema Central Constituency started smoothly as members of the security agencies, Electoral Officials, and Media personnel queued up in the searing sun to cast their ballots.



At the Community Eight Police Station where the exercise is being conducted in the Constituency, over 120 persons out of the 671 registered special voters had voted as of 09:30 hours.



Voting, which started at exactly 07:00 hours, took off smoothly as electoral materials arrived on time.



The GNA observed that COVID-19 protocols were strictly being adhered to as voters had queued up orderly with social distancing adherence, washing of hands, and checking of temperature by a polling official.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.