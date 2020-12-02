General News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Special Voting: There was a massive 88% turnout – EC

The EC says there was an 88 percent turn-out in Tuesday’s Special Voting.

The Electoral commission (EC) says there was an 88 percent turn-out in Tuesday's Special Voting.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma on Wednesday, December 2, Director of Elections at the Commission Dr. Serebour Quaicoe revealed that “the 2020 special voting saw a turn-out of 88 percent, an improvement of 2016’s special voting”.



“We hope that surge in voter turn-out will run through next week’s general election.”



He could not, however, give reasons for the surge in voter turnout.



As compared to the previous early voting in 2016, this year’s exercise saw a turn-out of 72.62 percent.



He stated that even though the Commission expected all special voters to turn out in their numbers and vote, the recorded 88 percent is commendable.



On videos and pictures of unknown persons displaying their cast ballots on social media, he stated that three persons have been arrested by police as several similar incidents are being investigated.



“Pictures and videos of ballots cast are against our election regulations and that 3 persons have been arrested.



“I will use this your big platform to advise electorates against such acts on next week general election.”



He assured all is set for next week’s big exercise to decide Ghana’s next president and parliamentary candidates for the next four years, explaining that “all our materials are ready and we are on standby to ensure a free and elections.”

